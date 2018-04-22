Kim Jong-un announces the suspension of all missile tests, ahead of historic talks with South Korea and the US.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has surprised almost everyone with his latest gesture of conciliation: a nuclear pause.

After a series of missile launches that kept the world on edge last year - 23 in all - he is suspending all missile tests and shutting down a nuclear site.

The move comes ahead of two important summits with South Korea and the United States.

Both countries have been pushing North Korea to denuclearise.

But is it a real change in Pyongyang's policy? And is change coming too fast?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Robert Kelly - professor of political science and diplomacy at Pusan National University

Graham Ong-Webb - research fellow at Nanyang Technological University

Mark Fitzpatrick - US state department veteran and non-proliferation specialist

Source: Al Jazeera News