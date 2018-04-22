North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has surprised almost everyone with his latest gesture of conciliation: a nuclear pause.
After a series of missile launches that kept the world on edge last year - 23 in all - he is suspending all missile tests and shutting down a nuclear site.
The move comes ahead of two important summits with South Korea and the United States.
Both countries have been pushing North Korea to denuclearise.
But is it a real change in Pyongyang's policy? And is change coming too fast?
Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault
Guests:
Robert Kelly - professor of political science and diplomacy at Pusan National University
Graham Ong-Webb - research fellow at Nanyang Technological University
Mark Fitzpatrick - US state department veteran and non-proliferation specialist
Source: Al Jazeera News