It was an abrupt end by tweet. After months of speculation and denial, Donald Trump turned to Twitter to fire America's top diplomat.

Democrats say the loss of Rex Tillerson is yet another sign of chaos in the White House. Trump blames policy differences and lack of "personal chemistry" for the departure of the US secretary of state.

The president's choice to replace him is CIA Director Mike Pompeo - who he says, shares the same "thought process".

Will Rex Tillerson's replacement toe the line with the president's vision for foreign policy?

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Michael O'Hanlon - Senior fellow, Brookings Institution

James Moran - Associate senior research fellow, Centre for European Policy Studies

Glenn Carle - former CIA officer

Source: Al Jazeera News