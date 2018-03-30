The US president has declared that American soldiers are coming home from Syria 'very soon'.

US President Donald Trump has declared that American soldiers are coming home from Syria very soon.

Trump's promise has taken many by surprise - including some of his right-hand men.

And the important details he left out has led many to question whether he is serious or not.

Pentagon chief James Mattis and Rex Tillerson, the former secretary of state, repeatedly said American troops will remain in Syria to prevent the resurgence of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) group.

Trump has said he does not like to advertise or telegraph his military strategy, especially in Syria, because it will tip off the enemy.

Will the withdrawal of US troops from Syria strengthen the position of other parties in the conflict?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Marwan Kabalan - director of policy analysis, Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies, Doha Institute

Mark Kimmitt - former assistant secretary for political-military affairs under US President George W Bush

Dmitry Babich - political analyst at the state-owned Voice of Russia broadcast service

