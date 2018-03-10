After trading insults for most of 2017, will the two leaders be able to set aside their differences?

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un surprised the world with the news they will sit down together for talks.

The two leaders have spent much of the past year trading threats and hurling insults at each other. Trump has called Kim "Little Rocket Man" and Kim has said Trump was "mentally deranged".

So, what will they talk about when they come face to face? There is only one topic being mentioned: nuclear weapons.

It was an envoy from South Korea that first made the announcement of the potential meeting, delivering Kim's invitation directly to Trump at the White House.

Trump was quick to say 'Yes' on his Twitter account, but on what terms?

The White House insists there are no pre-conditions.

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

BJ Kim - Adjunct professor at Jankuk University of Foreign Studies

Aidan Foster-Carter - Honorary senior research fellow in sociology and modern Korea at Leeds University

Richadr Weitz - Director at the Centre for Political-Military Analysis at the Hudson Institute

Source: Al Jazeera News