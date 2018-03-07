Muslims say they are being systematically targeted by the Sinhalese Buddhist majority.

A nationwide state of emergency is being enforced in Sri Lanka to prevent attacks on Muslims. Buddhist mobs set fire to homes and businesses, killing a young Muslim.

The riots followed the death of a Sinhalese truck driver.

The unrest is a repeat of rioting four years ago, and, since then, there has been rising tension between communities.

A varied mix of ethnicities and religions make their home on the island, where a 26-year-long civil war ended in 2009.

What will it take to end the recurrent religious friction, long-term?

