Saudi crown prince is reported to have boasted that he has Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner in his pocket.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman is reported to have boasted that he has US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner in his pocket.

And leaked documents allege a major fundraiser for the president was offered business deals from the Gulf to influence US policy.

The potential role of foreign money in the Trump White House is attracting the scrutiny of Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Are these lobbying efforts reshaping the Middle East?

Presenter: Jane Dutton

Guests:

Mahjoob Zweiri - Director of the Gulf Studies Center, Qatar University

Khalil Jahshan - Executive director, Arab Center Washington DC

Afshin Shahi - Senior lecturer of Middle East Politics, University of Bradford

Source: Al Jazeera News