High turnout will boost the legitimacy of Russian President Vladimir Putin's election victory.

About 110 million voters were given the chance to choose a president for Russia, and the spotlight is on one man - Vladimir Putin. He has led the country for almost two decades - either as president or prime minister.

Many voters credit Putin, a 65-year-old former KGB spy, with standing up for Russia's interests. But others say there is no alternative.

The election comes at a time when relations with the US are compared to the Cold War and Moscow is accused of poisoning a spy in Britain.

So what do Russians expect from their leader?

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Pavel Felgen-haeur - columnist with Novaya Gazetta

Anna Borsh-chevskaya - fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy

James Nixey - head of the Russia and Eurasia programme at the foreign affairs think-tank, Chatham House

Source: Al Jazeera News