More than a dozen Palestinians were killed and hundreds wounded amid mass demonstrations on Friday.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an independent investigation into the deaths of 17 Palestinians, who were shot by Israeli forces during Friday's protests in the besieged Gaza Strip.

More than 1,400 protesters were injured - half of them by Israeli gunfire.

The demonstrators were marking Land Day, which stems from March 30, 1976, when 2,000 hectares of land was confiscated from Palestinian citizens of Israel. Back then, six people died in subsequent protests.

As the two-state solution peace process crumbles, are frustrations rising?

And can a Jewish majority in Israel be maintained if Palestinian refugees are ever allowed to return to their land?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Robbie Sabel, professor of Law, Hebrew University of Jerusalem and a former legal adviser at Israel's foreign ministry

Issam Aruri - director, Jerusalem Legal Aid and Human Rights Centre

Ali Abunimah - co-founder, Electronic Intifada, an independent online news publication focusing on Palestine

Source: Al Jazeera News