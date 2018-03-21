Millions of Facebook profiles allegedly used for political purposes.

Social media giant Facebook is under fire amid allegations that the data of millions of its users was misused for political ends. A British consultancy firm, Cambridge Analytica, harvested the information through an online personality test.

This was allegedly used to help both the Trump presidential campaign in the United States and groups in favour of Brexit, Britain's proposed exit from the European Union.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg denies wrongdoing, saying the creator of the personality test app acted illegally.

But that has not satisfied the US Congress, the UK parliament, or the European parliament. They have all summoned Zuckerberg to answer questions on user privacy.

Meanwhile, Cambridge Analytica has suspended its CEO Alexander Nix.

What can Facebook do to protect its users' data?

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Larry Magid - CEO of Connect Safely.org

Jason Moon - Ethical hacker and internet security specialist

Gry Hasselbalch - Co-Founder of DataEthics.eu

Source: Al Jazeera News