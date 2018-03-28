China has reminded the world it has a crucial role in any nuclear bomb and missile talks before Kim Jong-un's planned summits with both the South Korean and US presidents.

The North Korean leader's secretive talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in China's capital, Beijing, which were not confirmed until he returned home, appear aimed at improving the leverage of both countries.

Ties between the long-time allies frayed recently as China supported tougher United Nations sanctions on North Korea and suspended coal and iron ore imports. But over the past couple of days in Beijing, it's all smiles and friendly handshakes.

Presenter: Elizabeth Puranam

Guests:

Chad O'Carroll - Director of NK News website

Einar Tangen - Chinese government adviser

Karl Friedhoff - Chicago Council on Global Affairs

Source: Al Jazeera News