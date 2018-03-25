Thousands rally in Tel Aviv against expulsion orders and threats to migrants to leave Israel or face jail.

The Israeli government has until Monday to provide further details of its controversial plan to expel thousands of African refugees - mostly Eritrean and Sudanese - to a third African country.

The Supreme Court set the deadline earlier this month, suspending the deportations in the meantime.

On Saturday, more than 20,000 people took to the streets of Tel Aviv to protest the expulsions. The United Nations has also criticised Israel for its hardline approach.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the flood of migrants was worse than "attacks by Sinai terrorists".

The refugees are being offered $3,500 and a plane ticket to leave the country, or they face being locked up indefinitely.

Are the deportations a case of national security, or are they part of a racist agenda?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Monim Haron - asylum seeker and student at The Hebrew University of Jerusalem

Gil Hoffman - chief political correspondent, Jerusalem Post

Asaf Weitzen - human rights lawyer

Source: Al Jazeera News