Zimbabwe’s new president completes 100 days in office, but what has he achieved?

Emmerson Mnangagwa is under pressure to improve the economy and fight corruption. Zimbabwe was once regarded as "Africa's bread basket" with its rich, fertile farmland and flourishing export market.

But after almost four decades of Robert Mugabe's rule, its economy is in a mess, unemployment rates are high and human rights remain an issue.

Mnangagwa pledged he would rebuild the country, promising to take radical steps. He's also vowed to ensure a general election in September is free and fair.

So what progress has there been in Zimbabwe after 100 days as president?

Presenter: Hazem Sika

Guests:

Obert Gutu - spokesman for the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party

Nick Mangwana - representative for the ruling Zanu-PF party in the UK and mainland Europe

Derek Matyszak - political and security reasearcher

Source: Al Jazeera News