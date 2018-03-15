Britain takes case against Moscow to UN over poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter.

The rhetoric of the Cold War appears to be back - with strong words at the UN Security Council and the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats from Britain.

The US, France and Germany along with the UK have issued a joint statement blaming Moscow for the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the UK.

The apparent unity in the West though comes at a time of friction over Brexit and an unpredictable White House.

Russia says the accusations are "insane" - and that Britain is refusing to cooperate with Moscow in the investigation of the incident.

Is there a rush to judgement by Western powers on Russia?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Vyacheslav Matuzov - a former Russian diplomat

Matthew Goodwin - Senior Visiting Fellow in the Europe Programme at Chatham House

Fabrice Pothier - former Director of Policy Planning for NATO

Source: Al Jazeera News