Mariam Moustafa was killed in Nottingham three weeks ago. Her family thinks it was a hate crime. Police say no evidence.

The Egyptian government is calling for a full investigation into the death of 18-year-old Mariam Moustafa, three weeks after she was attacked in the city of Nottingham.

Police allege she was followed by a group of girls last month, verbally abused and punched several times.

She was released from hospital but then suffered a brain haemorrhage and died after being placed in a medically induced coma.

Mariam's family suggest she was the victim of a hate crime, but detectives say there is no evidence to support that.

Her family has criticised the UK police, the hospital and the government for their slow response, complaining that there has not been a proper investigation.

Hate crime monitor Tell Mama reported last year that anti-Muslim attacks in the UK were on the rise, up by nearly 50 percent in 2016. And more than half the victims were women.

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Iman Abou Atta - Director of Tell Mama UK, a group that measures anti-Muslim attacks

Rose Simkins - Chief Executive, Stop Hate UK

Clive Foster - pastor and member of the Nottingham Citizens Leadership Group

Timothy Kaldas - Non-Resident Fellow, The Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy

Source: Al Jazeera News