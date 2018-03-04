Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner is reported to have used his influence to boost the family business.

Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner has a reputation for being one of the president's closest and well listened to advisers.

But his role in the White House is being scrutinised because of US media reports about the impact his business ties are having on US policy.

Questions are being asked whether or not he's misused his influence to secure money for his family's business from foreign countries. Another concern is whether he helped Russian interference in Trump's election campaign.

This while the president's appointed Middle East peace broker had his top level security clearance downgraded last week.

Is that a sign of more chaos in the president's inner circle?

Presenter: Mohamed Jamjoom

Guests:

Clyde Wilcox - professor of government, Georgetown University

Bruce Fein - former US associate deputy attorney-general

Rami Khouri - senior fellow, Issam Fares Institute for Public Policy, American University of Beirut

Source: Al Jazeera News