After Burkina Faso was attacked again, the question is if further intervention against armed groups is needed.

Armed groups have once again targeted Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou.

They launched two coordinated attacks on Friday against the army's headquarters and the French embassy, killing several people and injuring dozens more.

The government has called it a "terrorist attack".

Burkina Faso is one of five regional countries contributing to a military force called the Sahel G-5, along with France.

It is meant to go after armed groups including al-Qaeda and the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) group, but the attacks against civilians continue.

So, is further intervention needed?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Marie-Roger Biloa - Editor, Africa International

Adama Gaye - ex-Director of Information, The Economic Community of West African States or ECOWAS

Martin Ewi - Senior Researcher, The Institute for Security Studies

Source: Al Jazeera News