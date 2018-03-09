Government accused of ignoring rights abuses in giving Saudi crown prince a welcome few world leaders could expect.

The red carpet has been rolled out at Buckingham Palace and No. 10 Downing Street in London for Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The 32-year-old became heir to the throne after a palace crisis last June.

Since then, he has continued his country's involvement in the war in Yemen, launched the blockdade of Qatar and began what his government calls an anti-corruption drive.

Dozens of high-profile princes and businessmen were arrested and held in a hotel accused of corruption.

Protests have followed the crown prince, also called MBS, as he travels the UK.

Demonstrators call attention to Saudi Arabia's poor human-rights record both at home and abroad.

His trip to the UK is the first since he took on this new role as crown prince. Will British politicians confront MBS about Saudi Arabia's human-rights record and role in Yemen?

Presenter: Richelle Carey

Guests:

David Hearst - Editor in Chief, Middle East Eye

Khalil Jahshan - Executive Director, Arab Center, Washington DC

Anas Altikriti - CEO and Founder, The Cordoba Foundation

Source: Al Jazeera News