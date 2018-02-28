The United Nations Human Rights Council began its annual conference in Geneva this week.

"All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights."

That is from the first article of the UN's Universal Declaration of Human Rights that was signed in 1948.

Since then, the document has been used as a standard for ensuring fundamental rights and the protection of minorities around the world.

The UN's Human Rights Council began its annual conference in Geneva this week. It comes at a time when Amnesty International says world leaders are "undermining" the rights of millions.

So, what does it take to protect those rights, and are governments living up to their commitments?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

John Fisher - Geneva advocacy director at Human Rights Watch

Koffi De Lome - founder of African Lives Matter organisation

Rosa Freedman - professor at the University of Reading

Source: Al Jazeera News