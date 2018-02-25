The US president is soon to meet leaders who imposed the blockade on Qatar nearly nine months ago.

The diplomatic crisis between Gulf countries is now entering its ninth month. Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic relations with Qatar and imposed a land, sea and air blockade last June.

Qatar strongly denies their accusations of funding "terrorism".

Despite repeated mediation efforts by Kuwait, the stalemate continues. But could next month's meeting between US President Donald Trump and leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council help end the crisis?

Those talks, which are due to continue in April, will reportedly centre around the possibility of establishing a GCC summit later this year.

What does Trump have to offer the Saudis and their allies? And would he force a settlement on US allies in this volatile region?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Majed Al-Ansari - professor, Qatar University

Shafeeq Ghabra - professor of political science, Kuwait University

Mark Farha - assistant professor, Doha Institute for Graduate Studies

