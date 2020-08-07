Mehdi Hasan challenges a retired US brigadier general and a former UK diplomat on the West's relationship with China.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, tensions have mounted between China and the United States.

In this special edition of Head to Head, we ask if the West is heading towards a new Cold War with China.

In part one, we challenge retired US Brigadier General Robert Spalding, a former senior director for strategy on President Donald Trump's National Security Council, on why he believes the world should stand forcefully against China.

In part two, we challenge Kerry Brown, director of the Lau China Institute, King's College London, who argues that it would be disastrous to turn away from China now.

Source: Al Jazeera