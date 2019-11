Food is a symbol of where we are from. But what if your nation’s cuisine does not represent you?

Representation matters.

In a nation as diverse as the Philippines, which is home to over 7,600 islands, dozens of ethnic tribes and nearly 200 languages, it is not easy to forge an inclusive national identity.

HyoJin Park and Joi Lee go to the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao in the second episode of Fork the System to taste the lesser-known Filipino food of the Moro Muslims and ask what it means to be Filipino.