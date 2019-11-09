Born in China, Made in Korea

One of the most beloved noodles in Korea tells the story of immigration.

Although simply referred to as "Chinese food" in South Korea, Korean-Chinese food might be unrecognisable to a mainland Chinese person. While dishes like jjajangmyeon have roots in China, they are essentially Korean.

Hwagyos, Chinese immigrants in Korea, needed to "Koreanise" their cuisine with local ingredients and recipes in order to make it more palatable to their customers.

In this mini-episode of Fork the System, Joi Lee and HyoJin Park look into the history of jjajangmyeon, one of the most popular dishes in South Korea.

Source: Al Jazeera