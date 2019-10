Three North Korean defectors share what life in the North was like through three different dishes.

Korea is a divided nation, and Koreans, a divided people.

Can food be the common root that unites North Korea and South Korea?

In the first episode of Fork the System, HyoJin Park and Joi Lee explore the connection between food and identity in the Korean Peninsula.

They meet three North Korean defectors who share their favourite dishes from home.

Beyond the typical news headlines, these meals give us a taste of everyday life in the hermit kingdom.

Source: Al Jazeera