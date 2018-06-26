2018 Award
Haiti by Force
CINE Golden Eagle Award, Short Documentary
2017 Awards
Standing Rock and the Battle Beyond
Emmy Award, nomination - Outstanding science, medical and enironmental report
|Standing Rock [Kavitha Chekuru / Al Jazeera]
The Anacortes Disaster
- Emmy Award, nomination - Outstanding business, consumer and economic report
- Society of Environmental Journalists Award, first place - Outstanding explanatory reporting
Left Behind
New York International Film and TV Festival, Gold World Award
The Dark Prison
New York International Film and TV Festival, Gold World Award
2016 Awards
|Pedestrians walk past a mural depicting late Freddie Gray in Baltimore [EPA]
Baltimore Rising
- Emmy Award, nomination - Outstanding coverage of a breaking news story in a news magazine
- National Association for Multi-Ethnicity in Communications, Vision Award, Documentary
Forgotten Youth Inside America's Prisons
- Emmy Award, nomination - Outstanding investigative journalism in a news magazine
- Emmy Award, nomination - outstanding research
Conflicted: The Fight for Congo's Minerals
Emmy Award, nomination - Outstanding business and economic reporting in a news magazine
The Puerto Rico Gamble
Emmy Award, nomination - Outstanding business and economic reporting in a news magazine
The Death of Aging
New York International Film and TV Festival - Gold World Medal, Science & Technology
2015 Awards
Ferguson: City under Siege
- Emmy Award, nomination - Coverage of breaking news in a news magazine
- National Association of Black Journalists, Winner - Television: Documentary
America's War Workers
- Emmy Award, nomination - Investigative journalismin a news magazine
- Overseas Press Club of America - Best international reporting in any medium dealing with human rights
Ferguson Race and Justice in the US
Radio Television Digital News Association, Kaleidoscope Award
Mexico's Vigilante State
Overseas Press Club of America - Robert Spiers Benjamin Award
Opioid Wars
National Institure for Health Care Management, Television & Radio Journalism Award
2014 Awards
Haiti in a Time of Cholera
- Peabody Awards
- News & Documentary Emmy Award - Outstanding investigative journalism in a News Magazine
|Fault Lines: Made in Bangladesh [Al Jazeera]
Made in Bangladesh
- Peabody Awards
- National Headliner Awards, First Place - Investigative report
- Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Award - International TV
Water for Coal
National Headliner Awards, First Place - Environmental
Deadly Force
National Headliner Awards, First Place - Investigative report
America's Infant Mortality Crisis
National Headliner Awards, First Place - Health/science reporting
Haiti: Six Months On
Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award, Excellence in Broadcast and Digital News
