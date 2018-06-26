2018 Award 

Haiti by Force

CINE Golden Eagle Award, Short Documentary

2017 Awards

Standing Rock and the Battle Beyond

Emmy Award, nomination - Outstanding science, medical and enironmental report

Standing Rock [Kavitha Chekuru / Al Jazeera]

The Anacortes Disaster

  • Emmy Award, nomination - Outstanding business, consumer and economic report
  • Society of Environmental Journalists Award, first place - Outstanding explanatory reporting 

Left Behind

New York International Film and TV Festival, Gold World Award

The Dark Prison

New York International Film and TV Festival, Gold World Award

2016 Awards

Pedestrians walk past a mural depicting late Freddie Gray in Baltimore [EPA]

Baltimore Rising 

  • Emmy Award, nomination - Outstanding coverage of a breaking news story in a news magazine
  • National Association for Multi-Ethnicity in Communications, Vision Award, Documentary

Forgotten Youth Inside America's Prisons

  • Emmy Award, nomination - Outstanding investigative journalism in a news magazine
  • Emmy Award, nomination - outstanding research

Conflicted: The Fight for Congo's Minerals

Emmy Award, nomination - Outstanding business and economic reporting in a news magazine

The Puerto Rico Gamble

Emmy Award, nomination - Outstanding business and economic reporting in a news magazine

The Death of Aging

New York International Film and TV Festival - Gold World Medal, Science & Technology

2015 Awards

Ferguson: City under Siege 

  • Emmy Award, nomination - Coverage of breaking news in a news magazine
  • National Association of Black Journalists, Winner - Television: Documentary

America's War Workers

  • Emmy Award, nomination - Investigative journalismin a news magazine
  • Overseas Press Club of America - Best international reporting in any medium dealing with human rights

Ferguson Race and Justice in the US

Radio Television Digital News Association, Kaleidoscope Award

Mexico's Vigilante State

Overseas Press Club of America - Robert Spiers Benjamin Award

Opioid Wars

National Institure for Health Care Management, Television & Radio Journalism Award

2014 Awards

Haiti in a Time of Cholera

  • Peabody Awards
  • News & Documentary Emmy Award - Outstanding investigative journalism in a News Magazine
Fault Lines: Made in Bangladesh [Al Jazeera]

Made in Bangladesh

  • Peabody Awards
  • National Headliner Awards, First Place - Investigative report
  • Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Award - International TV

Water for Coal

National Headliner Awards, First Place - Environmental

Deadly Force

National Headliner Awards, First Place - Investigative report

America's Infant Mortality Crisis

National Headliner Awards, First Place - Health/science reporting

Haiti: Six Months On

Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award, Excellence in Broadcast and Digital News

Source: Al Jazeera