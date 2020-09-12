A debt crisis, gas price slump and armed uprising are slowing Mozambique's rise. Plus, why the dollar is sinking.

In time, Mozambique will become the world's fourth-biggest exporter of gas but right now it is fast becoming the most unequal society in sub-Saharan Africa.

The promise of gas riches could not come quickly enough for a nation mired in a debt scandal, pandemic and an armed uprising in the far north, where the country has its most valuable offshore gas deposits.

Plus, is the world heading towards a currency war as the United States allows the dollar to sink, and will other nations weaken their currencies?

And, the maker of the popular Fortnite game takes on tech giant Apple in the courts.

Source: Al Jazeera