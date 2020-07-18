The move, while unlikely, would undermine Hong Kong's financial operations. Plus, Turkey's military expenditure.

In recent weeks, the United States has announced a number of economic policies aimed at China.

These include imposing sanctions on Chinese officials over human rights violations of Uighur Muslims, ending preferential trade treatment for Hong Kong, and passing the Hong Kong Autonomy Act, which allows for further sanctions.

It comes amid rising tensions between China, the US and other global powers, as continuing trade disputes and recent territorial moves by Beijing erode relations.

We discuss whether the US government will go further - to restrict Hong Kong's ability to use dollars, which would undermine the self-governing territory's dollar peg and damage its financial operations.

Also on Counting the Cost: We examine Turkey's military expenditure and the cost of wars in Libya, Syria and Iraq. Plus, how is Russia's economy faring amid low oil prices and the pandemic? We look at Vladimir Putin's plans for the future.

Source: Al Jazeera