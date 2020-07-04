The coronavirus pandemic has had a devastating effect on the global economy. It has pushed back global efforts to reduce poverty and improve livelihoods and healthcare. Nations have poured billions of dollars into shoring up health services and the economy. But some experts say that the recovery, now that lockdowns are being lifted, needs to take into consideration another global emergency: climate change.

Also on Counting the Cost: Cold, damp and overcrowded - slaughterhouses and meat packing plants may be creating the perfect conditions for coronavirus to spread. More than 238 meatworkers have died in the United States, while meat processing plants in Europe have been forced to close. A $20 trillion network of investment funds is warning the meat industry is at serious risk of creating a future pandemic.

Source: Al Jazeera