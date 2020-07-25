From cheap coronavirus treatments to the use of blood plasma, we look at options available to low-income nations.

The race to develop vaccines and treatments for the coronavirus pandemic is entering a crucial stage with large-scale trials under way.

But with seemingly little oversight on pricing, some experts are concerned that pharmaceutical companies could end up charging way too much for COVID-19 treatments.

And if rich nations corner the market on vaccines, they could also limit accessibility for low-income countries.

Plus, Twitter found itself at the centre of a hack that compromised its high-profile users' accounts. We talk to the CEO of a Silicon Valley company that uses biometrics and artificial intelligence to protect accounts.

Source: Al Jazeera