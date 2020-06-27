Amid rising influence of China and strained relations with the US, Europe makes calculations about its economic future.

In ports across Europe, vast vessels arrive from China on a regular basis, offloading goods destined for the European Union and the United Kingdom, and then returning with goods for the Chinese market. But it is a relationship that some European leaders feel is unequal, as China expands its economic influence abroad.

Relations are also strained with the United States, as President Donald Trump recently surprised many by announcing plans to withdraw 9,500 troops from Germany, while a decision to expand sanctions on a gas pipeline from Russia to Germany was met with condemnation in Berlin.

We speak to Robert Quartly-Janeiro, visiting fellow at the Hellenic Observatory at the London School of Economics, about what is at stake for Europe's economy.

Racism and economic inequality in the US

According to Harvard University, just 0.4 percent of entrepreneurs who received money from venture funds between 1990 and 2016 in the US were African American.

The US's unequal system also means white families accumulate an average net worth of $171,000, while Black families earn a 10th of that, disadvantaging many entrepreneurs as they start their businesses.

One particular venture capital group, Impact X Capital, is looking to redress that balance by investing in entrepreneurs from underrepresented backgrounds. It has backed 17 startups and is raising $100m for a new fund. We talk to Eric Collins, chief executive of Impact X, about his company's work.

Hackers target COVID-19 vaccine laboratories

The pandemic has seen an increase in cyberattacks across the world, including ones targeted at research labs developing vaccines or drugs to combat the coronavirus.

Researchers and drug makers do not necessarily expect to make huge sums from the deployment of their products but eliminating cases will enable economies to open fully.

We speak to Robert Hannigan, chairman of cybersecurity firm BlueVoyant International, and previously the director of the UK's largest intelligence and security agency, GCHQ, about the attacks.

Source: Al Jazeera