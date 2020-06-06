The pandemic has badly hit business in Iran as it continues to struggle under US sanctions.

No country in the Middle East was hit harder by the coronavirus pandemic than Iran. It has recorded more deaths than anywhere else in the region and total infections are still rising, although rates of infection are declining.

Despite warnings, the government has shifted focus from curbing the virus to saving the economy as it relaxes restrictions and opens cities up for business.

Health experts say it puts people's lives at risk, while Iran claims it has few other options as its economy struggles under years of United States sanctions.

Source: Al Jazeera