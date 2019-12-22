What countries really want from globalisation and Foreign Direct Investment. A CTC special from Doha Forum.

Since the 1990s, globalisation gave the impression that emerging markets were and could converge with developed nations.

The BRICS and Next 11 became the latest investment craze. Hundreds of millions were lifted out of poverty and millions more climbed the social escalator into the middle class.

But something has gone wrong. The end of the commodity supercycle and easy money came long before populism and the threat to globalisation.

And it can be argued that most emerging market growth was attributable to China and India.

To dissect what countries really want from globalisation and more importantly, Foreign Direct Investment, our panel at the Doha Forum 2019 is at the cutting edge of policymaking.

Panel:

Arancha Gonzalez - executive director of the International Trade Centre

Murat Emirdag - chief executive of Hepsiburada

Ali Alwaleed Al Thani - chief executive of the Investment Promotion Agency Qatar

Issam Abousleiman - regional director for the GCC at the World Bank

Source: Al Jazeera News