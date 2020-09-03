Beirut Blast: In the Chaos

'It was nothing like I’ve ever seen before. And I’ve seen a lot in my career.'

An explosion. Chaos. Shattered glass, homes and families — the Beirut blast at 6:07pm on August 4, 2020, has been catastrophic.

At least 190 people were killed. And more than 6,000 wounded. Entire neighbourhoods have been destroyed. Lebanon is not immune to violence, but this is a devastating blow for a country already suffering from an economic and political crisis.

For Al Jazeera’s Senior Correspondent Zeina Khodr, the explosion was “nothing like I’ve ever seen before”. She shares her experience of that day in our latest episode of Between Us.