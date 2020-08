"When the skies turned completely into darkness, I feel that part of the Hong Kong vanish along with the sunset."

Pro-democracy protests have rocked Hong Kong over the last few years, as people many locals push back against mainland China’s tightening control over the self-governing territory.

Now that China has passed a national security law, people in Hong Kong are worried about their freedoms and personal security. Hong Kong native Bertha Wang, a producer with Al Jazeera, shares her experience covering the pro-democracy movement in our latest Between Us episode.