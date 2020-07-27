'Kilometre after kilometre, young and old, men and women, they keep on trudging … '

Thousands of Central Americans brave the long and often dangerous journey to the US-Mexico border every year. They have escaped violence or poverty - often both.

They have found strength in numbers travelling in what became known as migrant caravans, seeking asylum and a better life north of home. But these caravans have become flashpoints in the fierce debate over immigration in the United States.

For a year and a half, correspondent John Holman walked with Central Americans, witnessing first-hand the cycle of hope and despair.