'Right in the middle of this outbreak, my father died. And I’ve been mourning ever since.'

Adrian Brown has been covering the COVID-19 pandemic in Hong Kong since it started. But the story really hit home when his father died in the United Kingdom and Adrian was faced with the question: What does it mean to grieve for someone during a pandemic?

In the latest episode of Between Us, Adrian Brown shares his experience mourning his father’s loss from a distance - a reality that so many others have faced in the time of this pandemic.

Source: Al Jazeera News