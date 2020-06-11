Masks on, fists up: Covering the Black Lives Matter protests

Tens of thousands of Americans are donning masks and taking to the streets during the coronavirus pandemic. There are protests in all 50 US states for police reform and justice. The killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police has sparked a global outcry against racism, inspiring solidarity marches for Black Lives Matter all over the world.

Malika Bilal, the host of Al Jazeera's podcast The Take, is at the heart of the US capital, Washington, DC, reporting on the aftermath of Floyd's death.

"This is not just because of one death that was caught on camera," she said. "This is centuries of injustice, and it is boiling over."

She shares her experience covering these protests in the latest episode of Between Us.

Source: Al Jazeera News