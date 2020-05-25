Rohingya Refugees: Inside the Crisis

'No other story has had as much of an impact on me as this one has.'

While covering the Rohingya refugee crisis, Senior Correspondent Mohammed Jamjoom encountered "the most horrific descriptions of atrocities" that he has ever encountered as a journalist.

Described by the United Nations as one of the most persecuted minorities in the world, the Rohingya have never been recognised by the state of Myanmar. Following the latest military crackdown in 2017, nearly a million Rohingya fled into neighbouring Bangladesh.

It is in these refugee camps in Cox's Bazar, now the world's biggest, that Jamjoom started reporting on their plight.

"No other story has had as much of an impact on me as this one has," he said. Jamjoom shares his experience in the latest episode of Between Us.

Source: Al Jazeera News