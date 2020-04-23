COVID-19: The Beginning of the Pandemic

Asia Correspondent Scott Heidler shares what it was like to cover the beginning of a pandemic in China.

In the beginning of 2020, the world watched as China placed entire regions in quarantine to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus. At the time, few could imagine that many countries would follow suit. But on March 11, COVID-19 had already spread to more than 110 countries, and the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. Since then, countries around the world have also introduced sweeping measures to slow the spread of the virus.

Our Asia Correspondent, Scott Heidler, takes us into his experience covering the beginnings of a pandemic in China.

