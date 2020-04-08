Four remarkable journeys, from an award-winning Iranian photographer to two Senegalese rights activists in Spain.

These are the inspiring stories of four men - two refugees from Iran and Afghanistan, and two from Senegal - who have carved out careers for themselves at the sharp end of art, photography and human rights in their adopted European countries.

Reza Deghati is an award-winning photographer whose work has been featured in many prestigious international publications, including Time and Newsweek. He made his journey as a refugee from post-revolutionary Iran to France nearly 40 years ago.

Photographer Abdul Saboor fled Afghanistan in 2015 and began photographing refugees after arriving in Serbia. Several years on, he sets out to visit a refugee camp outside Calais in northern France to document the plight of eastern Europeans, Syrians and north Africans seeking a new life far from their home countries.

After fleeing his native Afghanistan, Abdul Saboor arrived in Europe where he began photographing refugees [Screengrab/Al Jazeera]

Mammadou Dia and Malk Gueye, refugees from Senegal, champion the rights of new arrivals in Spain. For 10 years, Dia spoke out on behalf of undocumented Africans in Europe and wrote a best-selling book about them, before founding a community charity in West Africa. Gueye campaigns for undocumented African street traders selling goods on Spanish streets, his work intensifying after the death of an immigrant street trader in Madrid, who witnesses claim was chased down by police before dying of a heart attack.

A Hard Road from Home: Photographers and Activists follows the four men's journeys as they overcome their own struggles to dedicate their lives both to their art and to the plight of others less fortunate than themselves.

Mammadou Dia is an author and activist from Senegal who spent almost 10 years living in Spain [Screengrab/Al Jazeera]

Source: Al Jazeera