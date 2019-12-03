Indonesia's Unlikely Shutterbug: Part II

Achmad Zulkarnain, aka Dzoel, is focused on photography and helping people with disabilities in Indonesia.

Banyuwangi, Indonesia - In 2017, Al Jazeera met Achmad Zulkarnain, an extraordinary young man who was determined to become a professional photographer.

Now, Al Jazeera returns to meet Dzoel again and learn more about the obstacles he had to overcome, including depression that could have led to him taking his own life.

Born with no legs and only stumps for arms, Zulkarnain - whose nickname is Dzoel - refused to let physical limitations stop him from pursuing his goal.

Since the 2017 documentary of Al Jazeera about his life and work, he has cultivated a burgeoning Instagram following and studied with renowned photographer Darwis Triadi.

Today, in addition to teaching photography and managing his studio, Dzoel is studying criminal law and wants to start a legal firm that will help people with disabilities.

A film by: Hassan Ghani and Surya Fachrizal

Editor: Hassan Ghani

Assistant producer: Surya Fachrizal

Translation: Nurfitri Taher

EP: Andrew Phillips

Source: Al Jazeera