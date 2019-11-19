Out of Sight in Kashmir

In a flash, it was all taken away.



Two years ago, 18-year-old Farzan Sheikh was struck in the face - on two separate occasions - by lead pellets fired by Indian government forces in Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir.



He lost all vision in his right eye, and 75 percent of the vision in his left eye.



Since then, he has been unable to partake in the activities nearest to his heart, watching from the sidelines as other young people play the games he loves.



Since 2016, thousands of young Kashmiris have been injured by pellets. In addition to physical injuries, many find themselves struggling with psychological issues.



A film by: Azad Essa and Horia El Hadad

Producer: Rifat Fareed

Editors: Horia El Hadad and Andrew Phillips



Music by: Hasham Cheema



Translators: Rifat Fareed



EP: Andrew Phillips

Source: Al Jazeera