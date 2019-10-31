Every year, thousands of Bolivian Indians engage in brutal street fighting to honour mother earth at Tinku festival.

The 600-year-old festival "Tinku" is a Bolivian Quechua tradition that dates back to the Inca era. In the Quechua language, Tinku means "the meeting encounter". It takes place in the city of Macha – an isolated place 4000 metres (2.4 miles) above sea level.

During this ritual, men and women from different communities meet and begin the festivities by dancing.

The ritual is performed to honour mother earth "Pachamama".

The bloodshed throughout the fighting is hoped to produce a good harvest. These street wars break out spontaneously, and likewise quickly wind down.

Bolivia's Fight Club presents this ritual and explores the different forms of masculinity that underpin the practice, through observing the life of Herman, a miner who lives in Colquechaca with his family.

A film by: Jesper Klemedsson & Francesco Alesi

Produced by: Recapto

Source: Al Jazeera