Two Australian men fight to live a life free of multiple sclerosis with the help of stem cell treatment in Russia.

Multiple sclerosis (MS), an auto-immune disease, has no known cure.

Stem cell transplants are proving promising, but in most countries, this treatment is available only for those MS sufferers accepted into clinical trials.

In Russia, however, one doctor has already performed the treatment on thousands of patients, and now he is drawing people from as far away as Australia.

101 East follows the journey of an Australian man with MS who is trying to get to Moscow for a stem cell transplant, and another who has just had treatment and cannot get home after the COVID-19 pandemic shuts international borders.

Source: Al Jazeera