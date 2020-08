Decades after being 'stolen' as children, victims of forced separation embark on a painful yet uplifting journey home.

After Indonesia occupied East Timor in 1975, an estimated 4,000 Timorese children were "stolen" from their homeland.

They were raised by Indonesian families across the archipelago.

Now, decades later, victims of these forced separations are beginning to return to East Timor in search of their long-lost families.

101 East follows their heart-wrenching journey home.

Source: Al Jazeera