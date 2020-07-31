101 East investigates the controversies surrounding the building of Japan's enormous tsunami wall.

After the 2011 Fukushima earthquake and tsunami killed about 18,000 people, the Japanese authorities embarked on a radical plan.

At a cost of $12bn, they are building a 15-metre-high anti-tsunami wall across 400 kilometres to divide the land from the ocean.

But it is also dividing local communities.

There are fears the wall could cause irrevocable environmental damage while still failing to protect those who live along the country's coastline.

101 East investigates whether the enormous concrete shield intended to keep Japanese citizens safe could itself prove damaging and dangerous.

Join the conversation @AJ101East

Source: Al Jazeera