In West Papua, Indonesia, we investigate allegations of fraud and human rights abuses in billion-dollar land deals.

West Papua is home to Asia's largest remaining rainforests, Indigenous communities and unique species.

But this exclusive 101 East investigation reveals how Korean-run companies are allegedly engaging in questionable deals as they buy up forests to develop palm oil plantations.

Featuring rare access to a restive Indonesian province usually off-limits to journalists, we meet tribesmen who allege that Posco International and Korindo are plundering their land for a pittance.

Both companies deny all allegations including fraud and human rights abuses.

Selling Out West Papua was produced in collaboration with Mongabay, The Gecko Project and the Korea Center for Investigative Journalism.

Join the conversation @AJ101East

Source: Al Jazeera