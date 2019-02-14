A group of Chinese scientists embarks on a daring deep-sea mission in the hunt for rare resources and unique creatures.

What do you find 3 kilometres under the sea?

In China's Underwater Hunt, a team of Chinese scientists embark on a daring deep-sea mission to find out - travelling to places no human has ever been, rich with rare resources and unique creatures.

Sailing on one of the oldest research ships in the world, the group face high seas, cyclones, and constant seasickness as they explore the depths of the Indian Ocean.

One of those on board is Zang Yi - a young woman training as China's first female deep-sea submersible pilot, she dreams of making discoveries that will support future life on earth.

Source: Al Jazeera