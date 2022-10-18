World Cup Countdown: Asia
Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iran, South Korea, Japan and Australia prepare for the World Cup. Al Jazeera gets the Asian perspective with a month to go.
Qatar 2022 kicks off on November 20 and the clock is ticking.
Al Jazeera’s monthly World Cup Countdown gives you a global perspective from every region in advance of the Middle East’s first-ever FIFA World Cup.
October’s episode will focus on Asia, with expert analysis from Australia’s four-time World Cup player Tim Cahill and Qatar 2022 ambassador Mohammed Saadon Al Kuwari.
We’ll hit all the major talking points as six Asian qualifiers aim for success in Qatar.
Published On 18 Oct 2022