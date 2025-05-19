If the Dead Come Home: Iraq’s Mass Graves

In Iraq, a mass grave excavation reveals the challenges of identifying remains and returning them to their families.

Forensic experts in Iraq meticulously work to identify the remains from mass graves, uncovering the fates of thousands who disappeared during decades of conflict. With rare access to excavation sites, the unfolding story reveals the tireless efforts of DNA specialists and the emotional journeys of families seeking closure.

As bones and belongings resurface, survivors confront the harrowing legacy of the Saddam Hussein era, sectarian violence, and ISIL (ISIS) atrocities. The painstaking process of identification not only brings solace to grieving families but also fuels the broader fight for justice and accountability in a country still grappling with its traumatic past.

If the Dead Come Home is a documentary film by Aaron Weintraub.