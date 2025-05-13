One Month in Ramallah: Life and leadership under occupation

In the heart of the occupied city of Ramallah, a governor leads her people through a month of grief, defiance and hope.

With rare access to the governor of Ramallah and el-Bireh, this film offers an intimate portrait of life under Israeli occupation in the West Bank. Over one month, Governor Laila Ghannam navigates her city, which is marked by protests, mourning, celebration and resilience.

Amid political tensions, she reveals how Ramallah functions under occupation – how it breathes, resists and supports its most vulnerable. Moving between high-level politics and everyday encounters, Ghannam reflects on the emotional and political landscape of her people, offering a powerful glimpse into the quiet strength and steadfastness of Palestinians.

One Month in Ramallah is a documentary film by Sawsan Qaoud.